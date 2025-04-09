Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Chennai Visit: BJP's Tamil Nadu Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chennai to discuss BJP's functioning and alliance prospects ahead of next year's Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. His one-day visit includes informal meetings with senior BJP leaders to address key issues, strengthening the party's strategy in the region.

Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a brief visit to Chennai on April 11, aiming to hold crucial talks with senior BJP leaders in the region.

During his visit, Shah is expected to review the party's current functioning in Tamil Nadu and discuss potential alliance strategies as the state prepares for next year's Assembly elections.

Sources indicate that Shah will arrive on the night of April 10 by a special aircraft and will engage in informal meetings at a private hotel before departing on Friday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

