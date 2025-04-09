Call for Intervention: Saving West Bengal's Teachers Amid Systemic Corruption

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the Supreme Court's ruling to terminate roughly 26,000 teachers in West Bengal. He seeks the President's intervention to prevent their job loss.

In a letter made public on social media, Bhattacharya described the dismissal as "collective punishment" resulting from corruption in recruitment. Despite acknowledgment that most teachers were fairly employed, all affected teachers are now losing their jobs, disrupting countless lives.

Bhattacharya noted that the chaos would harm students and further destabilize the public education system, already weakened by neglect and privatization. The rise of examination and recruitment scams, including the infamous Vyapam, NEET, and UPSC scams, underscores systemic failures. He urged systemic reforms in education and recruitment without penalizing the victims.

