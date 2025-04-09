Left Menu

Call for Intervention: Saving West Bengal's Teachers Amid Systemic Corruption

Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI(ML) urges President Murmu to intervene after 26,000 West Bengal teachers face termination due to corruption in recruitment. This decision disrupts families, students, and the public education system. Bhattacharya highlights widespread examination scams, calling for urgent reforms without penalizing innocent teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the Supreme Court's ruling to terminate roughly 26,000 teachers in West Bengal. He seeks the President's intervention to prevent their job loss.

In a letter made public on social media, Bhattacharya described the dismissal as "collective punishment" resulting from corruption in recruitment. Despite acknowledgment that most teachers were fairly employed, all affected teachers are now losing their jobs, disrupting countless lives.

Bhattacharya noted that the chaos would harm students and further destabilize the public education system, already weakened by neglect and privatization. The rise of examination and recruitment scams, including the infamous Vyapam, NEET, and UPSC scams, underscores systemic failures. He urged systemic reforms in education and recruitment without penalizing the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

