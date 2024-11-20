Ireland's Election Gamble: The Corporate Tax Tug-of-War

As Ireland gears up for its looming election on November 29, political parties are vying for leadership with extravagant spending proposals. Leveraging a booming economy and robust corporate tax revenues largely contributed by U.S. multinationals, these parties promise unprecedented fiscal plans.

However, the optimism is tempered by brewing concerns. Ireland's economic model, heavily reliant on low corporate taxes, faces potential threats from the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump. His policies might undermine the corporate tax windfall by bringing production back to the U.S.

The leading contenders, Harris' Fine Gael and coalition partner Fianna Fail, propose hiking spending significantly, while the main opposition party, Sinn Fein, suggests an even higher growth rate. Economic experts debate the sustainability of these proposals against international risks, calling for financial restraint.

