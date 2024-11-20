Kauvery Hospital Brings Elderly Care Home

Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet in Chennai has introduced a new initiative catering to senior citizens by providing health checkups and geriatric care directly at their homes. This program, inaugurated by Prof Dr V S Natarajan, incorporates a range of tests such as ECG, blood work, and consultations, all designed to enhance elderly care with comfort.

The hospital's Department of Geriatrics adopts a holistic methodology, integrating expertise from various specialists including geriatricians, physiotherapists, and nutrition experts. Home care services, comprising skilled nurses and physiotherapists, focus on personalized care by monitoring vital signs and offering post-operative support, ensuring the elderly receive comprehensive medical attention seamlessly at home.

Co-Founder Dr Aravindan Selvaraj emphasized the growing need for elder-specific healthcare as India's senior population rises. Stating that mobility issues often hinder seniors from reaching hospitals, he highlighted that this initiative strives to overcome such barriers by facilitating accessibility to expert healthcare, thus fostering independence among the elderly. The launch event featured sessions on adult vaccination, mental health, and fall prevention, with performances by Kalaimamani Geetha Raja and a mimicry show engaging over 50 elderly attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)