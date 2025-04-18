Global Manhunt Ends: Infamous Gangster-Terrorist Captured in the US
Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a gangster-turned-terrorist, was arrested in the US. The NIA had chargesheeted him for the Chandigarh grenade attack, collaborating with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani group BKI. His arrest underscores international cooperation's importance in global security efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, has been apprehended in the United States. His capture comes after Interpol issued a Blue Notice at the request of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a grenade attack in Chandigarh, Indian officials reported.
Passia, who had been evading capture by utilizing untraceable technology, was detained through the collaborative efforts of the FBI and US Immigration authorities in Sacramento. His extreme measures and international maneuvers highlight the necessity of international law enforcement cooperation in combating global terrorism and crime.
According to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, this arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against terror. Passia stands accused of orchestrating 16 terror attacks within India, with his activities supported by Pakistan's ISI and the Khalistani group BKI, significantly impacting security dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harpreet Singh
- gangster
- terrorist
- Interpol
- NIA
- grenade attack
- Pakistan
- ISI
- Khalistani
- FBI
ALSO READ
One Nation, One Election Bill another subversion of Constitution; We strongly oppose this legislation: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet.
Waqf bill is brazen assault on Constitution; It's part of BJP's strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarisation: Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi Terms Waqf Bill a 'Brazen Assault' on Constitution
Expose Modi govt's intention to turn India into surveillance state: Sonia Gandhi to Congress MPs at CPP meet.
Modi govt dragging country into an abyss where Constitution will remain on paper; their intention to demolish it: Sonia Gandhi.