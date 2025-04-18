Gangster to Astronauts: Top Stories from Around the Globe

The United States has captured Harpreet Singh, a notorious gangster-turned-terrorist, in connection with terror attacks in Punjab. Singh allegedly collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani BKI group, authorities confirmed.

In space exploration news, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to journey to the International Space Station next month. His mission, an element of Axiom-4, revives India's space ambitions decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight.

Technology saw high-profile dialogue as Prime Minister Modi engaged in talks with tech mogul Elon Musk to explore potential collaborations in technology and innovation. Meanwhile, India responded assertively to Bangladeshi officials' comments on West Bengal violence, urging focus on minority rights protection. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Naxals to surrender and reintegrate into society, emphasizing the government's resolve against Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)