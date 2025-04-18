Left Menu

Gangster to Astronauts: Top Stories from Around the Globe

Harpreet Singh, a wanted terrorist linked to ISI, was arrested in the US. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla prepares for a space mission. PM Modi discussed tech collaboration with Elon Musk. India dismissed Bangladeshi remarks on West Bengal violence. Finally, Naxals are urged to surrender by Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:33 IST
Gangster to Astronauts: Top Stories from Around the Globe
Harpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has captured Harpreet Singh, a notorious gangster-turned-terrorist, in connection with terror attacks in Punjab. Singh allegedly collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani BKI group, authorities confirmed.

In space exploration news, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to journey to the International Space Station next month. His mission, an element of Axiom-4, revives India's space ambitions decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight.

Technology saw high-profile dialogue as Prime Minister Modi engaged in talks with tech mogul Elon Musk to explore potential collaborations in technology and innovation. Meanwhile, India responded assertively to Bangladeshi officials' comments on West Bengal violence, urging focus on minority rights protection. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Naxals to surrender and reintegrate into society, emphasizing the government's resolve against Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025