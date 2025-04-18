Left Menu

Ghana's Tightrope: The Resurgence of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Ghana's resubmission of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to parliament has sparked anxiety within the LGBTQ+ community over potential violence and economic repercussions. The bill could jeopardize international funding and worsen economic challenges. Activists warn of the dangers, while political leaders weigh cultural and financial implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:33 IST
Ghana's Tightrope: The Resurgence of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana's government has once again brought forward its controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill for parliamentary discussion, stirring trepidation among the nation's LGBTQ+ community and international observers. Historian Ebenezer Peegah, a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, raises alarms about the potential rise in violence and discrimination if the bill becomes law.

The bill seeks to further criminalize homosexuality in Ghana, with penalties extending to imprisonment for identifying as or supporting LGBTQ+ individuals. Despite its initial failure to be signed into law, its reintroduction has intensified fears of increased hostility, especially as global political climates shift, exemplified by U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Financial implications are also significant, with threats to international funding looming large. The bill challenges relations with foreign partners like the World Bank and IMF, potentially affecting economic stability. As the nation grapples with a broader economic crisis and a reduction in U.S. aid, the stakes extend beyond social issues to the very economic future of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025