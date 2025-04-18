Left Menu

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Takes to Patna Skies for 'Shaurya Diwas'

The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is set to perform an air show in Patna for the first time on April 23 to celebrate 'Shaurya Diwas', marking the bravery of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh. This event aims to inspire students towards a career in the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force is poised to captivate audiences in Patna with their first aerial display in the city. Nine Hawk Mk-132 jets will soar over the Ganga River on April 23 in commemoration of 'Shaurya Diwas'.

The display, a tribute to the heroism of Veer Kunwar Singh during the 1857 First War of Independence, will feature the team's signature red-and-white jets. It is the team's first performance in Patna in over 16 years, drawing preparations from city officials and anticipation from the public.

The event aims to inspire the next generation by encouraging students to consider careers in the Indian Air Force. Prior to the main event, a dress rehearsal is scheduled for April 22, with anticipation building across Bihar for this aerial spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

