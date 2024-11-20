Left Menu

Çimsa's Global Leadership in Cement Innovations

Çimsa, a leader in advanced construction materials, showcased innovative calcium aluminate cement (CAC) solutions at industry events in India and Abu Dhabi. Highlighting products like the Refro series and Recipro series, Çimsa emphasized its commitment to quality and innovation, bolstered by its global presence and strategic acquisitions.

Çimsa, a prominent figure in advanced construction materials, recently displayed its expertise in calcium aluminate cement (CAC) and construction chemicals at significant industry events: Irefcon India in Goa and the Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference. With innovative solutions catered to the refractory and construction chemicals sectors' requirements, Çimsa presented its cutting-edge products and their advantages across various applications.

At Irefcon India, Çimsa introduced its refined CAC products, spotlighting the Refro series, Duro, and Rego, engineered for durability and adaptability in the refractory industry. With the growing importance of CAC for high-performance uses, Çimsa's investment underscores its dedication to excellence and innovation.

Moreover, at the Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference, Çimsa showcased its prowess in construction chemicals, particularly focusing on CAC and white cement-based products. The Recipro series stood out, offering superior workability and reliability. These developments underline Çimsa's leadership in advancing construction materials globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

