West Bengal Students Shine: Perfect Scores in JEE Main

West Bengal's top achievers, Devdutta Majhi and Archisman Nandy, received accolades from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main). Their accomplishment highlights the state's commitment to quality education, with past achievements including top ranks in board exams and participation in Olympiads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:39 IST
West Bengal witnessed a moment of pride as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded two students from the state, Devdutta Majhi and Archisman Nandy, for achieving a remarkable 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) examination.

On Saturday, the National Testing Agency declared results showing that twenty-four candidates nationwide, including these two from West Bengal, secured a perfect score in this esteemed engineering entrance exam. The Chief Minister took to her social media to extend her congratulations, emphasizing the significance of their success in the educational landscape of the state.

Mamata Banerjee noted that both students previously excelled in their 10th standard board exams and were honored at a state event earlier this year. Highlighting the state's dedication to nurturing talents, she expressed pride particularly in Devdutta's participation and success in the state-run Vidyasagar Science Olympiad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

