Pope Francis Surprises with Easter Popemobile Blessings

Pope Francis made a dramatic return to public life on Easter Sunday, thrilling the faithful with a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square. Emerging from a tough recovery period from double pneumonia, the pontiff blessed thousands from his popemobile, drawing cheers and wild applause.

Although he left the Easter Mass celebration to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Pope Francis appeared on the Vatican loggia, delivering an Easter message appealing for global peace. The jubilant crowd erupted in cheers as he imparted the apostolic blessing.

The event marked a poignant moment for Pope Francis, who, amid applauding crowds, demonstrated his commitment to peace and hope in the world, even as he continues his recovery while following medical advice to reduce his workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)