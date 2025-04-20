BJP Chief Nadda Dismisses Return to Himachal Politics

BJP chief J P Nadda, amid speculation about upcoming changes in party leadership, confirmed he will not return to Himachal Pradesh politics. His statement comes as the BJP gears up to elect new state unit chiefs.

Speaking at a press conference, Nadda, who has been BJP's national president since February 2020, attacked the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, terming it the 'most corrupt' among the Congress-led states. He accused the state government of financial mismanagement and spreading false narratives about the central government's support.

Nadda highlighted various initiatives by the BJP-led central government for Himachal, including prestigious institutions and developmental projects, underscoring Congress's lack of contribution to the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)