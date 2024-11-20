Left Menu

Casagrand Rewards Employees with Trips Abroad

Casagrand, a property developer, organises an overseas tour to Barcelona for 1,000 employees as part of its 'Profit-share Bonanza' initiative, reflecting the company's value in appreciating employees' contributions. A similar event was held in 2023, with a trip to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:08 IST
Casagrand Rewards Employees with Trips Abroad
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation, property developer Casagrand is offering an overseas tour for 1,000 employees, a company announcement revealed on Wednesday. This gesture is part of their 'Profit-share Bonanza' initiative.

The employees will enjoy a week-long journey to Barcelona, Spain, with all expenses covered. The initiative underscores a core value of the company: recognizing and honoring employees' contributions that have shaped Casagrand's legacy.

In a similar move, Casagrand organized a trip to Australia in 2023. The company aims to foster a workplace culture where employees feel valued and celebrated for their dedication, a statement outlined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024