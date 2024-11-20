Casagrand Rewards Employees with Trips Abroad
Casagrand, a property developer, organises an overseas tour to Barcelona for 1,000 employees as part of its 'Profit-share Bonanza' initiative, reflecting the company's value in appreciating employees' contributions. A similar event was held in 2023, with a trip to Australia.
In a remarkable gesture of appreciation, property developer Casagrand is offering an overseas tour for 1,000 employees, a company announcement revealed on Wednesday. This gesture is part of their 'Profit-share Bonanza' initiative.
The employees will enjoy a week-long journey to Barcelona, Spain, with all expenses covered. The initiative underscores a core value of the company: recognizing and honoring employees' contributions that have shaped Casagrand's legacy.
In a similar move, Casagrand organized a trip to Australia in 2023. The company aims to foster a workplace culture where employees feel valued and celebrated for their dedication, a statement outlined.
