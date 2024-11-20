Left Menu

Mastering the Franchise Game: Dr. Ashwani Kumar's New Book Unveils Keys to Franchise Success

Dr. Ashwani Kumar's upcoming book, launching on November 20, 2024, offers invaluable insights for budding entrepreneurs into building successful franchise empires. Drawing from his extensive experience, it provides strategies for establishing credibility, building standout brands, and empowering franchisees, making it a must-read for anyone entering the franchise domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:46 IST
Author Dr. Ashwani Kumar Shares the Blueprint for Franchise Success in His Latest Book scheduled for launch on November 20. Image Credit: ANI
Entrepreneurs are set to gain valuable insights from Dr. Ashwani Kumar's much-anticipated book, "Mastering the Franchise Game: Unlock the Secrets to Building a Profitable Franchise Empire," slated for release on November 20, 2024. This publication seeks to demystify the complexities of franchising and equip business enthusiasts with the necessary tools to thrive in this sector.

Dr. Kumar, a renowned figure in the franchising industry, shares his extensive knowledge drawn from over 18 years of experience. His book delves into crucial aspects of franchise success, such as establishing credibility, designing a standout brand, and creating support frameworks that empower franchisees for success. It's not just a guide; it's a candid narrative of the ups and downs in building a franchise business.

A pioneer in the field, Dr. Kumar's methodology has transformed struggling businesses into thriving enterprises. His story, rooted in perseverance and adaptability, promises to inspire and educate. "Mastering the Franchise Game" is more than a technical manual—it's a roadmap that combines theory and practice, making it an indispensable resource for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs in the franchise industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

