Navigating Fog Challenges: Aviation Sector Gears Up for Winter
The Civil Aviation Ministry is proactively addressing fog-related challenges. Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a review meeting, stressing the need for airlines to inform passengers of delays. A collaborative framework involving various stakeholders aims to ensure minimal disruption at airports, particularly in Delhi, as winter fog season starts.
In a bid to tackle the winter fog menace, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu spearheaded a crucial review meeting with aviation stakeholders on Wednesday. The minister emphasized transparency, urging airlines to keep passengers informed about potential flight delays and cancellations.
During the meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry noted significant progress in preparations for winter visibility challenges. Key officials from the DGCA, BCAS, IMD, and Delhi airport operator DIAL participated, focusing on ensuring seamless operations during foggy conditions.
The ministry has mandated adherence to CAT II/III compliance, enabling low-visibility operations at airports like Delhi. Airlines have been instructed to communicate proactively with passengers, prioritize staffing at check-in counters, and equip airports with real-time visibility updates.
