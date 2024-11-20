Left Menu

Navigating Fog Challenges: Aviation Sector Gears Up for Winter

The Civil Aviation Ministry is proactively addressing fog-related challenges. Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a review meeting, stressing the need for airlines to inform passengers of delays. A collaborative framework involving various stakeholders aims to ensure minimal disruption at airports, particularly in Delhi, as winter fog season starts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:19 IST
Navigating Fog Challenges: Aviation Sector Gears Up for Winter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the winter fog menace, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu spearheaded a crucial review meeting with aviation stakeholders on Wednesday. The minister emphasized transparency, urging airlines to keep passengers informed about potential flight delays and cancellations.

During the meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry noted significant progress in preparations for winter visibility challenges. Key officials from the DGCA, BCAS, IMD, and Delhi airport operator DIAL participated, focusing on ensuring seamless operations during foggy conditions.

The ministry has mandated adherence to CAT II/III compliance, enabling low-visibility operations at airports like Delhi. Airlines have been instructed to communicate proactively with passengers, prioritize staffing at check-in counters, and equip airports with real-time visibility updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024