Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Severe fog and low visibility played havoc with air travel plans at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of at least 16 flights. Airport officials reported that 11 arrivals and 5 departures were called off due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Despite these disruptions, the airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), managed to keep other operations running smoothly, ensuring minimal inconvenience for passengers. The airport is responsible for handling approximately 1,300 flights daily.

This situation highlights the persistent challenge faced by one of India's busiest aviation hubs during the winter months, where weather-related disruptions are not uncommon.

