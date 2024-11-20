Left Menu

Ford Europe's Workforce Faces Major Cuts Amid Industry Shifts

Ford Motor Co. plans to reduce its European and U.K. workforce by 4,000 by 2027 due to economic challenges and lagging electric vehicle sales. Most job cuts will occur in Germany, with affected workers at Cologne's plant facing reduced work hours. The shifts aim to ensure future competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:38 IST
Ford Europe's Workforce Faces Major Cuts Amid Industry Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ford Motor Co. announced plans to downsize its workforce in Europe and the United Kingdom by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027. The decision comes as the automaker grapples with economic pressures, competition, and lower-than-expected sales of electric vehicles.

According to the company, a majority of the layoffs will occur in Germany, where Ford intends to consult with employee representatives before making reductions. Additionally, Ford plans to decrease working hours at its Cologne plant, where the Capri and Explorer electric vehicles are manufactured.

Dave Johnston, Ford's European vice president for transformation and partnerships, stated that decisive measures are crucial to secure Ford's competitive future in the European market. He noted ongoing disruptions in the global automotive industry as it adapts to electric mobility and pointed out the substantial economic and regulatory challenges in Europe, including the need to align CO2 limits with consumer demands for electric cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024