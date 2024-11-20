Ford Europe's Workforce Faces Major Cuts Amid Industry Shifts

Ford Motor Co. announced plans to downsize its workforce in Europe and the United Kingdom by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027. The decision comes as the automaker grapples with economic pressures, competition, and lower-than-expected sales of electric vehicles.

According to the company, a majority of the layoffs will occur in Germany, where Ford intends to consult with employee representatives before making reductions. Additionally, Ford plans to decrease working hours at its Cologne plant, where the Capri and Explorer electric vehicles are manufactured.

Dave Johnston, Ford's European vice president for transformation and partnerships, stated that decisive measures are crucial to secure Ford's competitive future in the European market. He noted ongoing disruptions in the global automotive industry as it adapts to electric mobility and pointed out the substantial economic and regulatory challenges in Europe, including the need to align CO2 limits with consumer demands for electric cars.

