Ford Europe's Workforce Faces Major Cuts Amid Industry Shifts
Ford Motor Co. plans to reduce its European and U.K. workforce by 4,000 by 2027 due to economic challenges and lagging electric vehicle sales. Most job cuts will occur in Germany, with affected workers at Cologne's plant facing reduced work hours. The shifts aim to ensure future competitiveness.
- Country:
- Germany
Ford Motor Co. announced plans to downsize its workforce in Europe and the United Kingdom by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027. The decision comes as the automaker grapples with economic pressures, competition, and lower-than-expected sales of electric vehicles.
According to the company, a majority of the layoffs will occur in Germany, where Ford intends to consult with employee representatives before making reductions. Additionally, Ford plans to decrease working hours at its Cologne plant, where the Capri and Explorer electric vehicles are manufactured.
Dave Johnston, Ford's European vice president for transformation and partnerships, stated that decisive measures are crucial to secure Ford's competitive future in the European market. He noted ongoing disruptions in the global automotive industry as it adapts to electric mobility and pointed out the substantial economic and regulatory challenges in Europe, including the need to align CO2 limits with consumer demands for electric cars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends
Global Market Fluctuations: Economic Pressures and Political Shifts
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures
Tyre Industry Sees Single-Digit Growth Amidst Economic Pressures
U.S. Homebuilding Stalls Amid Weather and Economic Pressures