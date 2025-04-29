Left Menu

Trade War Turbulence: The Dollar Struggles Amid Conflicting Signals

The dollar remains volatile as uncertainty looms over the Sino-U.S. trade war de-escalation. Treasury Secretary Bessent insists that China should initiate negotiations, while conflicting signals persist. The dollar fell against the yen and Swiss franc, with investors concerned about chaotic U.S. tariff policies, despite some optimism on tariff reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 06:52 IST
Trade War Turbulence: The Dollar Struggles Amid Conflicting Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the dollar struggled to regain its footing amid persisting uncertainty surrounding the de-escalation of the Sino-U.S. trade war. Investors were left in the dark after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the ball was in China's court to initiate negotiations.

In an interview on Monday, Bessent stated that it was up to China to reduce tariffs, contributing to the uncertainty fueled by mixed messages about trade talks between the two economic giants. Despite President Trump's claims of progress and discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing has publicly denied these statements.

This ambiguity further pressured the dollar, prompting a sharp decline against safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. The situation was slightly alleviated by news that the Trump administration plans to adjust automotive tariffs. However, market analysts believe a resolution is unlikely in the short term, leaving the dollar vulnerable amid mixed U.S. trade and tariff strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025