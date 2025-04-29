Injuries Shake Up Waikato Chiefs' Super Rugby Season
Waikato Chiefs face setbacks as centre Anton Lienert-Brown is out for the season with a collarbone injury and flyhalf Damian McKenzie is doubtful for the next match. Their current top position is challenged as key players recover. The Auckland Blues’ playoff hopes are further complicated by a player suspension.
The Waikato Chiefs are grappling with significant injury concerns, further complicating their Super Rugby Pacific campaign. Centre Anton Lienert-Brown has been sidelined for the rest of the season following a collarbone injury incurred during their commanding victory over the Western Force.
Meanwhile, flyhalf Damian McKenzie, who skipped the Force match due to a hand injury, is also uncertain for the imminent clash against the Wellington Hurricanes. Coach Clayton McMillan indicates caution, prioritizing McKenzie's complete recovery with the finals approaching.
The Chiefs' standing is under pressure, with their current tie on points with the Crusaders, as the Hurricanes and Blues make strategic moves in the league's changing tableau. The Blues face additional hurdles, following a suspension of their winger Mark Telea for a dangerous tackle, complicating their playoff aspirations.
