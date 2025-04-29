Blazing Inferno Hits Bandra Showroom: A Second Fire in 48 Hours

A major blaze engulfed an electronics showroom in Bandra, Mumbai, early Tuesday morning, officials reported. The blaze marks the city's second significant fire incident within 48 hours, with a previous fire occurring in the Enforcement Directorate office in Ballard Estate on Sunday.

The fire was first identified around 4:10 am in the basement of a multistorey building on the well-known Linking Road. Twelve fire engines and accompanying support vehicles were immediately dispatched to combat the escalating flames.

The fire was elevated to a Level III category, denoting a severe emergency. Authorities are working on controlling the blaze, although the cause remains undetermined. Other agencies have been mobilized to assist in the effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)