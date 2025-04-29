Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Hits Bandra Showroom: A Second Fire in 48 Hours

A significant fire erupted in a building with an electronics showroom in Bandra, Mumbai, early Tuesday, marking the second major blaze in the city in two days. No injuries were reported. Emergency services are battling the flames, classified as a Level III fire, but the cause remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 06:47 IST
A major blaze engulfed an electronics showroom in Bandra, Mumbai, early Tuesday morning, officials reported. The blaze marks the city's second significant fire incident within 48 hours, with a previous fire occurring in the Enforcement Directorate office in Ballard Estate on Sunday.

The fire was first identified around 4:10 am in the basement of a multistorey building on the well-known Linking Road. Twelve fire engines and accompanying support vehicles were immediately dispatched to combat the escalating flames.

The fire was elevated to a Level III category, denoting a severe emergency. Authorities are working on controlling the blaze, although the cause remains undetermined. Other agencies have been mobilized to assist in the effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

