Signature Global Surpasses Sales Milestone Amid Robust Gurugram Demand
Signature Global Ltd, led by Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal, is set to surpass its Rs 10,000 crore sales bookings target due to strong demand in Gurugram. The company achieved Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of the fiscal and plans to expand into Noida and Yamuna Expressway markets.
Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, is on track to surpass its ambitious sales bookings target of Rs 10,000 crore, fueled by the thriving housing market in Gurugram, according to Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal.
In a recent interview, Aggarwal shared that the company achieved sales bookings worth Rs 5,900 crore in H1 of this fiscal year. He expressed optimism about exceeding the annual target, driven by strong demand and a robust launch schedule for the rest of the year.
Signature Global, recording Rs 7,270 crore in sales last fiscal, continues its growth trajectory as it seeks land acquisition opportunities in Gurugram and eyes expansion into Noida and Yamuna Expressway. The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for Q3 this fiscal, highlighting a significant income rise from the previous year.
