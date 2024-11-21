Left Menu

Signature Global Surpasses Sales Milestone Amid Robust Gurugram Demand

Signature Global Ltd, led by Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal, is set to surpass its Rs 10,000 crore sales bookings target due to strong demand in Gurugram. The company achieved Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of the fiscal and plans to expand into Noida and Yamuna Expressway markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST
Signature Global Surpasses Sales Milestone Amid Robust Gurugram Demand
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, is on track to surpass its ambitious sales bookings target of Rs 10,000 crore, fueled by the thriving housing market in Gurugram, according to Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal.

In a recent interview, Aggarwal shared that the company achieved sales bookings worth Rs 5,900 crore in H1 of this fiscal year. He expressed optimism about exceeding the annual target, driven by strong demand and a robust launch schedule for the rest of the year.

Signature Global, recording Rs 7,270 crore in sales last fiscal, continues its growth trajectory as it seeks land acquisition opportunities in Gurugram and eyes expansion into Noida and Yamuna Expressway. The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for Q3 this fiscal, highlighting a significant income rise from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024