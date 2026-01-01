Australia's Housing Market: Boom Ends as Challenges Arise

Australia's housing market concluded 2025 with significant price increases despite looming concerns over rising interest rates and decreasing affordability. According to Cotality, the momentum has dampened heading into the New Year.

A series of rate cuts last year by the Reserve Bank of Australia sparked a housing boom, yet inflationary pressures have led to expectations of rate hikes as early as February. December saw a modest national price rise of 0.7%, reaching a median of A$901,257, though major cities like Sydney and Melbourne experienced slight declines.

The market's top end shows signs of stabilization, while costs have surged mid-to-lower range. Continued challenges with affordability and regulatory oversight are potential obstacles, although supply shortages could cushion the downward risks.

