Sarvodaya Hospital Performs Record-Breaking Cochlear Implant on India's Youngest Patient

Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, achieved a medical milestone by performing a cochlear implant surgery on a five-month-old infant, the youngest in India to undergo such a procedure. Led by Dr. Ravi Bhatia, the hospital's Director of ENT and Cochlear Implants, the team successfully treated the baby, born with congenital hearing impairment.

The hospital reported that congenital hearing loss affects 4-6 out of every 1000 children born in India, often undetected at birth, due to inadequate newborn screening. The case highlights the necessity of early detection and intervention to improve the quality of life. The father, also hearing impaired, fueled the family's urgency to seek treatment.

Dr. Bhatia emphasized the transformative impact of cochlear implants, especially for young children with significant hearing loss. He noted Sarvodaya Hospital's affordability and dedication to patient care, ensuring support from audiologists and therapists to monitor the child's auditory development. The case underscores the future potential for hearing-impaired children to live normal lives.

