Left Menu

European Stocks Struggle Amid Geopolitical Strains and Tech Sector Slump

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell amid geopolitical uncertainties, affected by tensions from the Ukraine-Russia conflict and economic policies tied to Trump's presidency. Chip stocks declined following Nvidia's revenue forecast, although Soitec managed gains. Overall, personal goods, retail, and autos suffered the most substantial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:15 IST
European Stocks Struggle Amid Geopolitical Strains and Tech Sector Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's major stock index took a hit on Thursday, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and disappointing signals from the tech industry, led by chip giant Nvidia's revenue forecast.

The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.1% by mid-morning in London, marking its fifth consecutive decline, fueled by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and repercussions from Donald Trump's recent U.S. Presidential win. While safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc saw gains, the dollar remained in limbo awaiting clearer economic policies from the Trump administration.

Chip makers like ASML, Infineon, and ASM International faced pressure after Nvidia predicted its weakest revenue growth in nearly two years. Conversely, Soitec provided some relief with a substantial 14% rise following its positive financial report. Meanwhile, industries including personal goods, retail, and autos faced notable declines, highlighted by substantial downturns in shares of companies like CTS Eventim and JD Sports Fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024