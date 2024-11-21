Piyush Goyal Emphasizes R&D and Cleanliness as Key to India's Growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on industry leaders to actively participate in the government's initiatives to bolster India's research and development ecosystem. Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (FICCI) 97th Annual General Meeting, Goyal highlighted the Rs 1 lakh crore allocation under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, urging industries to foster innovation and experimentation among the youth.

Goyal underscored the importance of private sector collaboration with academia and the government to drive innovation, crucial to meet population needs and enhance exports. He praised the PM Modi government's initiatives like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Mission, which he said are integral to India's transformation and growth story.

Emphasizing the increasing global importance of India, Goyal noted that the nation is becoming a significant player in global value chains under PM Modi's leadership. He urged industries to focus on maintaining quality standards to improve India's reputation as a quality producer, a step towards achieving Viksit Bharat and reinforcing global trust in Indian capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)