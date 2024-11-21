Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Emphasizes R&D and Cleanliness as Key to India's Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged industry participation in R&D, promoting innovation and fostering collaborations at FICCI's convention. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision, he praised initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and called for industry-government partnerships to enhance economic growth and global trust in India's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:11 IST
Piyush Goyal Emphasizes R&D and Cleanliness as Key to India's Growth
Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal (Photo/PiyushGoyal/YT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on industry leaders to actively participate in the government's initiatives to bolster India's research and development ecosystem. Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (FICCI) 97th Annual General Meeting, Goyal highlighted the Rs 1 lakh crore allocation under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, urging industries to foster innovation and experimentation among the youth.

Goyal underscored the importance of private sector collaboration with academia and the government to drive innovation, crucial to meet population needs and enhance exports. He praised the PM Modi government's initiatives like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Mission, which he said are integral to India's transformation and growth story.

Emphasizing the increasing global importance of India, Goyal noted that the nation is becoming a significant player in global value chains under PM Modi's leadership. He urged industries to focus on maintaining quality standards to improve India's reputation as a quality producer, a step towards achieving Viksit Bharat and reinforcing global trust in Indian capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024