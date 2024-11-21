Left Menu

Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival: A Record-Breaking Shopping Extravaganza

The Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival ended its month-long celebration with 1.56 million visitors, offering a unique blend of shopping and cultural experiences. Featuring 75+ brands, the festival highlighted wedding traditions with exciting prizes, including a Tata Nexon and Royal Enfield Hunter, marking it a must-visit event for families and couples.

Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival Draws 1.56 Million Visitors at Omaxe Chowk, Setting a Record Turnout. Image Credit: ANI
The Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival, sponsored by Omaxe Chowk, concluded after attracting a staggering 1.56 million visitors over a month of festivities. The festival successfully showcased the rich wedding traditions of Chandni Chowk through a diverse array of shopping and cultural activities.

For the first time, over 75 brands from Chandni Chowk and Omaxe Chowk collaborated to provide an unparalleled wedding shopping experience. Visitors were enticed with exclusive offers on fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle collections, making it a premier destination for wedding shoppers.

Among the grand finale's highlights was the announcement of major prizes. Vikas Kumar from Gurugram won a Tata Nexon, and Shilpa Jaiswal from Chandni Chowk took home a Royal Enfield Hunter. Other shoppers were rewarded with TVs, washing machines, and more, enhancing the festival's allure and marking a significant celebration of India's wedding traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

