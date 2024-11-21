Exploring Investment: US-Arunachal Pradesh Economic Ties
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urged the United States to explore investment and partnership opportunities in hydropower, horticulture, minerals, and tourism. During a meeting with US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz, he emphasized the state's potential and called for stronger economic collaboration with the US.
Arunachal Pradesh's Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, has called on the United States to explore investment and partnership possibilities within the state. This appeal was made during a meeting with Kathy Giles-Diaz, the Consul General at the US Consulate General in Kolkata. Governor Parnaik highlighted the substantial potential Arunachal Pradesh holds in key sectors such as hydropower, horticulture, minerals, and tourism.
The Governor referred to Arunachal Pradesh as an organic state with a notable horticultural output and urged the US to explore market connections while leveraging its expertise in food processing. He also proposed the initiation of advanced skills training initiatives to bolster economic ties further.
Governor Parnaik emphasized the enthusiasm among the people of Arunachal Pradesh for strengthening relations with the US, particularly given the shared democratic values between India and the United States.
