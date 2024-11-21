Left Menu

Uniqlo India's Rs 1,000-Crore Ambition: Expansion and Growth in Focus

Uniqlo India aims to achieve a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal by continuing a 30% annual growth rate through retail expansion. The company plans to increase local sourcing to 18% by 2025 and expand its store network, highlighting India's importance to parent company Fast Retailing Co.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:50 IST
Uniqlo India's Rs 1,000-Crore Ambition: Expansion and Growth in Focus
  • Country:
  • India

Uniqlo India is targeting a sales milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in the present fiscal year, maintaining its impressive 30% annual growth trajectory, as announced by Chief Operating Officer Kenji Inoue. This growth strategy hinges on retail expansion and increased local sourcing.

Inoue emphasized India's vital role for its parent company, Fast Retailing Co., which achieved an annual revenue of 3 trillion yen and aims to triple this figure. Although India's market size remains relatively small globally, its potential is seen as significant for future growth.

Uniqlo, having commenced operations in India in October 2019, operates 13 stores and plans to open two more, including a new store in Mumbai. Within three years, Uniqlo India became profitable, reporting a revenue increase of 31% and aims for continued strong growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024