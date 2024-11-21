Delhi-NCR: Epicenter of India's Luxury Real Estate Boom

Over the years, Delhi-NCR has become a prime area for luxury housing, characterized by a booming economy and top-tier infrastructure. Responding to the aspirations of high-net-worth individuals, expats, and the urban elite, the region has seen luxury home sales grow significantly, as indicated by a recent CBRE report.

Data reveals a remarkable 37.8% rise in luxury housing sales across India in the first nine months of 2024, with Delhi-NCR leading the market. The region recorded 5,855 unit sales in this period, up from 3,410 in 2023, and excelled particularly in the July-September quarter with 2,590 sales, marking a dramatic increase over last year.

Developers in NCR are meeting the demands for advanced amenities and expansive living areas. Luxury projects incorporate global architectural styles and smart technology, offering a distinct visual appeal and increased convenience. Real estate pioneers, including Prateek Group, are setting new benchmarks with ambitious projects like the fantasy-themed residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad.

Infrastructure upgrades, such as the Delhi-Mumbai and Dwarka Expressways, improve connectivity, further enhancing the region's allure for premium buyers. Proximity to major airports increases the region's desirability for global citizens. NCR is evolving not just with homes, but with curated lifestyles aligned with global standards, ensuring its status as a leader in luxury real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)