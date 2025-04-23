US and Indian Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

US lawmakers and members of the Indian-American community have voiced strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 individuals, primarily tourists. There is a unified call for justice, with significant figures urging global cooperation against terrorism.

Prominent voices such as US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, President Donald Trump, and numerous US senators extended their condolences to India, underscoring an unwavering stance against terrorism. Discussions on strengthening US-India cooperation to address terrorism have gained momentum in light of this tragedy.

The attack, being the deadliest since Pulwama in 2019, highlights ongoing concerns about state-sponsored terrorism, with Pakistan often criticized for its alleged involvement. Calls to dismantle terror networks and ensure the safety of threatened communities have been reiterated by various Indian and US leaders as they stand united in the fight against global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)