Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Calls to Airlines: A Flight Safety Update

Authorities have effectively addressed the issue of hoax bomb calls targeting airlines, leading to a significant reduction in such incidents, a senior government official revealed on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam stated that the streamlined procedures in place have successfully minimized disruptions caused by these hoaxes, which, weeks ago, had adversely affected flight operations across domestic carriers.

Emphasizing preparedness for the fog season, Vualnam noted that airlines are being instructed to provide timely updates to passengers regarding any potential delays or cancellations, alongside the activation of emergency protocols authorized by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)