Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Calls to Airlines: A Flight Safety Update

Authorities have managed to reduce hoax bomb calls to airlines, ensuring minimal disruption to flights. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam credited streamlined threat assessment processes for the success and announced improvements for handling fog-related disruptions, including better communication with passengers concerning delays and cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:17 IST
Authorities have effectively addressed the issue of hoax bomb calls targeting airlines, leading to a significant reduction in such incidents, a senior government official revealed on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam stated that the streamlined procedures in place have successfully minimized disruptions caused by these hoaxes, which, weeks ago, had adversely affected flight operations across domestic carriers.

Emphasizing preparedness for the fog season, Vualnam noted that airlines are being instructed to provide timely updates to passengers regarding any potential delays or cancellations, alongside the activation of emergency protocols authorized by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

