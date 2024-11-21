Left Menu

Gautam Adani: The Business Mogul's Biggest Challenge

Gautam Adani, an influential Indian businessman, faces severe accusations of bribery and securities fraud by US authorities. Despite his vast conglomerate's success and overcoming past crises, these charges could halt his global ambitions. Adani denies the allegations, emphasizing his resilience and continued focus on business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:27 IST
Gautam Adani, a prominent figure in India's business landscape, has been thrust into the spotlight for alleged bribery and securities fraud. The 62-year-old entrepreneur, who has previously survived abduction and terror threats, now faces the most significant trial of his career.

The US charges against Adani and seven others suggest a scheme to bribe Indian officials in exchange for lucrative solar energy contracts, potentially profiting the group by USD 2 billion. The group denies these allegations, considering them baseless and aimed at tarnishing their reputation.

Previously considered India's richest, Adani's fortunes took a hit with USD 26 billion wiped from his listed companies in a single day. These accusations put his global business aspirations on hold, as the saga continues to unfold, challenging the resilience of the empire he meticulously built over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

