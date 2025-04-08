Left Menu

Remembering Jay North: The Iconic Child Star Behind 'Dennis the Menace'

Jay North, who famously starred as Dennis in TV's 'Dennis the Menace', has passed away at 73 from colon cancer. Known for his iconic role as a mischievous youngster, North transitioned to other TV roles and movies, leaving a lasting legacy. He is survived by his wife and three stepdaughters.

Updated: 08-04-2025 10:03 IST


Jay North, renowned for his role as the mischievous Dennis in the popular TV show 'Dennis the Menace,' has died at the age of 73. His death was announced by close friends Laurie Jacobson and Bonnie Vent, following a battle with colon cancer in his Lake Butler, Florida home.

North was a beloved figure to many, remembered for his warm heart and frequent expressions of affection to his friends. His character, Dennis, became synonymous with childhood antics and was a staple in households from 1959 to 1963.

Beyond 'Dennis the Menace', North's career spanned various popular television shows and films. His contributions to the entertainment industry remain significant, leaving a notable impact on audiences and fellow actors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

