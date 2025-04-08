Left Menu

Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Panama to address regional security concerns amid President Trump's controversial remarks about the Panama Canal. Hegseth is scheduled to engage with Panamanian leaders and other Central American defense officials at an ongoing security conference in Panama City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:08 IST
Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America

In a significant move to bolster regional security ties, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Panama on Monday. This marks his inaugural visit amidst ongoing discussions about President Trump's intentions regarding the Panama Canal.

The talks, as part of a week-long visit, involve Hegseth engaging with Panamanian government officials and attending a security conference in Panama City. Here, he will also meet with defense leaders from across Central America.

This visit aims to address both regional security concerns and the diplomatic implications of President Trump's repeated assertions about revisiting U.S. control over the historically contested Panama Canal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025