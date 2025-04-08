Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Panama to address regional security concerns amid President Trump's controversial remarks about the Panama Canal. Hegseth is scheduled to engage with Panamanian leaders and other Central American defense officials at an ongoing security conference in Panama City.
In a significant move to bolster regional security ties, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Panama on Monday. This marks his inaugural visit amidst ongoing discussions about President Trump's intentions regarding the Panama Canal.
The talks, as part of a week-long visit, involve Hegseth engaging with Panamanian government officials and attending a security conference in Panama City. Here, he will also meet with defense leaders from across Central America.
This visit aims to address both regional security concerns and the diplomatic implications of President Trump's repeated assertions about revisiting U.S. control over the historically contested Panama Canal.
