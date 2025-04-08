Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Is the Rebound Real?

European markets are showing signs of recovery with futures pointing higher after recent significant declines. However, questions remain about the longevity of this rebound, as President Trump's tariffs continue to impact global trade dynamics, particularly affecting Asia. Key policies and speeches scheduled across Europe may influence market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European investors are cautiously optimistic as futures markets point to a potential rebound following a severe 12% drop over the past three days in regional stock market benchmarks.

The persistent trade stance by former President Donald Trump continues to loom over markets, with further tariff threats potentially escalating tensions, especially with China.

Despite some stabilization on Wall Street, the volatility remains high, highlighted by the VIX fear index rising significantly. While European markets show slight recovery signs, Asian markets, particularly Japan, display varied performances, with notable recoveries in some areas and steep declines in others.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

