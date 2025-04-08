Turbulent Markets: Is the Rebound Real?

European investors are cautiously optimistic as futures markets point to a potential rebound following a severe 12% drop over the past three days in regional stock market benchmarks.

The persistent trade stance by former President Donald Trump continues to loom over markets, with further tariff threats potentially escalating tensions, especially with China.

Despite some stabilization on Wall Street, the volatility remains high, highlighted by the VIX fear index rising significantly. While European markets show slight recovery signs, Asian markets, particularly Japan, display varied performances, with notable recoveries in some areas and steep declines in others.

(With inputs from agencies.)