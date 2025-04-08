National News Highlights: Political Engagements, Legal Battles, and Cultural Developments

On April 8, India will witness a series of significant national events spanning politics, law, and culture. The agenda is headlined by the engagements of the Crown Prince of Dubai and a paramount Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad.

The legal domain is bustling with crucial hearings, notably the Tamil Nadu government's plea to transfer a case against the ED, seeking relief for wildlife protections at Kuno National Park, and addressing air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Further legal highlights include pleas against coal block allocations and a high-profile hearing at the Bombay High Court involving comedian Kunal Kamra.

Politically, various state cabinets are set for critical meetings to discuss issues like the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, environmental conferences in Assam, and fiscal matters across the states. Additionally, Maharashtra's unveiling of the International Marathi Film Festival logo underscores the day's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)