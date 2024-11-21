Left Menu

Market Surge: Nvidia Leads as AI and Crypto Stocks Rally

U.S. stock markets poised for gains led by Nvidia's strong performance, as investors remain optimistic about the economy. Crypto stocks surge with Bitcoin nearing $100,000. Investors monitor Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates amid economic strength and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:45 IST
Market Surge: Nvidia Leads as AI and Crypto Stocks Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. stock markets were set for a positive opening, fueled by Nvidia's stellar quarterly results and optimistic forecast, signaling robust economic prospects. Nvidia shares rose by 1.3% in premarket trading, showcasing its enduring influence on the AI-driven market rally since mid-2023.

Chip stocks saw mixed movements with Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel seeing slight increases. Major growth stocks, including Meta, Amazon, and Apple, joined the upward trend with modest gains. Crypto stocks also fared well as Bitcoin prices soared near $100,000, lifting MARA Holdings, MicroStrategy, and Coinbase.

Traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve's upcoming December meeting, with divided expectations on interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the geopolitical atmosphere tense. In other developments, Snowflake shares jumped 25% after boosting its revenue forecast, reflecting collaboration with AI firm Anthropic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

