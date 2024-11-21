Revamped Jawahar Tunnel: A Technological Marvel Ready to Reopen
The historic Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir has been upgraded with state-of-the-art technology to enhance user security and comfort. After extensive renovations by the Border Roads Organisation, the tunnel will reopen in December as a vital link through the Pir-Panjal Range.
The historic Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, a crucial passage through the Pir-Panjal Range, has undergone significant technological enhancements, officials announced Thursday.
This extensive renovation, led by the Border Roads Organisation, has transformed the 68-year-old infrastructure into a state-of-the-art facility, boosting security and user comfort.
Set to reopen in December, the Rs 62.5 crore project features modern upgrades such as 76 high-def CCTV cameras and advanced monitoring systems, ensuring the safety of vehicles, including oil tankers and gasoline carriers, traditionally restricted from other routes.
