Tragedy in Hazaribag: Bus Overturns, Claims Seven Lives
A tragic bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district resulted in at least seven deaths and multiple injuries. The bus, traveling from Kolkata to Patna, overturned while navigating a sharp bend. Among the deceased was Rajkumari Prasad. The authorities are working to identify more victims.
A devastating road accident in Hazaribag district, Jharkhand, claimed the lives of at least seven people when a bus heading to Patna from Kolkata overturned. Police have reported several others injured in the crash.
The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters, as the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed the fatalities and serious injuries among the passengers.
Among the victims, Rajkumari Prasad was identified by her husband, Motichand Prasad. The police continue efforts to identify other victims, with some critically injured transferred to Ranchi's RIMS. This tragedy underscores the danger present on these roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
