FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions to Six Northern Haitian Airports

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced the resumption of U.S. flights to six northern Haitian airports. While flights to Port-au-Prince remain barred until December 12, flights to Cap-Haitien and others are now allowed. Spirit Airlines, operating in Cap-Haitien, is yet to recommence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:53 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced the resumption of U.S. flights to six airports in northern Haiti, effectively lifting a previous flight ban. This development comes after the FAA had prohibited U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti following three incidents of commercial jets being hit by gunfire.

According to the FAA, flights to Port-au-Prince will remain suspended until December 12. However, American carriers and general aviation pilots are now permitted to operate once more in airports located in Port-de-Paix, Cap-Haitien, Pignon, Jeremie, Antoine-Simon, and Jacmel.

Spirit Airlines, one of the main carriers serving Cap-Haitien, stated it has not yet resumed its services, leaving a question mark on the rapid return of full commercial aviation activities in that region.

