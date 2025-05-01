Left Menu

U.S. Economic Downturn: Stocks React to GDP Contraction Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks fell after data showed a 0.3% contraction in the first-quarter GDP, the first decline in three years. The downturn is linked to trade tensions, tariffs impacting consumer and business spending, and a deceleration in job growth. Traders anticipate Federal Reserve interest rate cuts by year’s end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:16 IST
U.S. Economic Downturn: Stocks React to GDP Contraction Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks across the United States faced pressure on Wednesday following a report highlighting the first contraction in GDP in three years, attributed to trade wars and tariffs. The Commerce Department's advance GDP report indicated a 0.3% decline, missing analysts' expected growth of the same percentage.

Alongside a drop in GDP, consumer spending figures rose 0.7% in March, overshadowing the 0.5% prediction, suggesting preemptive spending to sidestep tariffs. The economic uncertainty adds to a stream of mixed indicators this month, with labor market growth slowing and inflation cooling.

Major indices saw minor losses, with the Dow Jones down by 10.87 points, S&P 500 dropping 17.27 points, and Nasdaq sliding 118.03 points. In anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, investors remain cautious, monitoring AI investment trends and various industry outlooks as policy changes loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025