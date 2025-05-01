U.S. Economic Downturn: Stocks React to GDP Contraction Amid Trade Tensions
U.S. stocks fell after data showed a 0.3% contraction in the first-quarter GDP, the first decline in three years. The downturn is linked to trade tensions, tariffs impacting consumer and business spending, and a deceleration in job growth. Traders anticipate Federal Reserve interest rate cuts by year’s end.
Stocks across the United States faced pressure on Wednesday following a report highlighting the first contraction in GDP in three years, attributed to trade wars and tariffs. The Commerce Department's advance GDP report indicated a 0.3% decline, missing analysts' expected growth of the same percentage.
Alongside a drop in GDP, consumer spending figures rose 0.7% in March, overshadowing the 0.5% prediction, suggesting preemptive spending to sidestep tariffs. The economic uncertainty adds to a stream of mixed indicators this month, with labor market growth slowing and inflation cooling.
Major indices saw minor losses, with the Dow Jones down by 10.87 points, S&P 500 dropping 17.27 points, and Nasdaq sliding 118.03 points. In anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, investors remain cautious, monitoring AI investment trends and various industry outlooks as policy changes loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
