Rajasthan Police Alerts NEET-UG Aspirants on Cyber Fraud

The Rajasthan Police has issued a stern warning to medical aspirants and their families to stay vigilant against potential cyber fraud targeting the NEET-UG 2025 exam. Authorities have detected ongoing scams where fraudsters falsely claim that the examination paper has been leaked online, attempting to extort money from unsuspecting students and parents.

In an official statement, it has been emphasized that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) process is highly secure, leaving no room for such paper leaks. The nationwide exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, is scheduled for May 4, 2025. However, misleading information has proliferated on platforms like Telegram, warns Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Hemant Priyadarshi.

Priyadarshi revealed that fraudulent Telegram channels, such as 'NEET PG Leaked Materials,' with over 20,600 members, are demanding hefty sums from students. He urged families not to disclose sensitive information like roll numbers or bank details and encouraged reporting suspicious activities to the cyber helpline or nearest police station.

