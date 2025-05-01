Left Menu

Kawasaki Stuns Al-Nassr to Reach Asian Champions League Final

Kawasaki Frontale defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 3-2 in the Asian Champions League semi-final, reaching the final for the first time. The Japanese team's surprising victory included key goals from Yuto Ozeki and Akihiro Ienaga, setting up a final clash against Saudi club Al-Ahli for the continental title this Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kawasaki Frontale secured a landmark 3-2 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, advancing to the Asian Champions League final for the first time. This stunning semi-final result on Wednesday saw Kawasaki dismantle expectations thanks to decisive goals by Yuto Ozeki and Akihiro Ienaga.

The Japanese side's triumph was a testament to their determination after Sadio Mane's deflected effort for Al-Nassr leveled the scores. Yet, Kawasaki's consistent pressure paid off as they reclaimed the lead and ultimately held on against the considerable talent of their Saudi opponents.

Looking forward, Kawasaki sets their sights on toppling another Saudi titan, Al-Ahli, in the final. Both teams, eager for their maiden continental crown, promise an exhilarating encounter driven by a mix of international stars and local talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

