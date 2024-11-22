Adani Group Faces Turbulence Amid U.S. Bribery Indictments
India’s Adani Group is under scrutiny after an arrest warrant for its founder, Gautam Adani, for alleged bribery. Stocks have plummeted, and key projects are canceled. The U.S. claims bribes secured contracts worth billions. The group denies charges and challenges its financial stability amid funding concerns.
India's Adani Group faced severe setbacks after news of a $265 million bribery scandal surfaced, tied to its billionaire founder, Gautam Adani. The group's stocks, including Adani Green Energy, saw a substantial dip following a U.S. arrest warrant, affecting their overall market value.
U.S. prosecutors assert that Adani and affiliates paid bribes to gain profitable government contracts, including India's largest solar plant project. Adani Group has refuted these allegations, vowing to pursue every possible legal avenue.
The ripple effect includes Kenyan procurement cancellations and halted bond sales, while S&P cautions about the company's future access to crucial equity and debt markets. Such legal and market pressures cast doubts on the group's ambitious expansion plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy
ACME Solar and Hexa Climate Win Big in NTPC's Renewable Energy Bid
Egypt's Renewable Energy Ambitions: Challenges and Calls for Support
India to Establish Task Force for Achieving 500 GW Renewable Energy Target by 2030
India's Green Push: Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy by 2030