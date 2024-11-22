Adani Group Faces Turbulence Amid U.S. Bribery Indictments

India's Adani Group faced severe setbacks after news of a $265 million bribery scandal surfaced, tied to its billionaire founder, Gautam Adani. The group's stocks, including Adani Green Energy, saw a substantial dip following a U.S. arrest warrant, affecting their overall market value.

U.S. prosecutors assert that Adani and affiliates paid bribes to gain profitable government contracts, including India's largest solar plant project. Adani Group has refuted these allegations, vowing to pursue every possible legal avenue.

The ripple effect includes Kenyan procurement cancellations and halted bond sales, while S&P cautions about the company's future access to crucial equity and debt markets. Such legal and market pressures cast doubts on the group's ambitious expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)