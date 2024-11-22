Rajeev Khandelwal Joins Exide Industries as Senior President

Left Menu

Rajeev Khandelwal has been appointed as Senior President and Head of Trade Business at Exide Industries Limited. With extensive experience in the FMCG sector, he will lead B2C operations and contribute to Exide's top leadership team. His prior roles include strategic business expansion at RPSG Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:59 IST
Exide appoints Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President and Head of Trade Business. Image Credit: ANI
Exide Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President and Head of Trade Business. In this pivotal role, Khandelwal will steer the company's B2C businesses, adding to the executive leadership team's strategic direction.

Khandelwal, a proficient leader with over three decades in brand growth and business development, most recently served as President - Strategy and Business Expansion at RPSG Group. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in shaping FMCG strategies across multiple companies, including P&G, Gillette, and Reckitt, operating in diverse regions such as India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide, expressed enthusiasm about Khandelwal's addition. Highlighting his vast experience in channel-led B2C markets, Roy stated that Khandelwal's expertise will be vital in advancing Exide's aftermarket business in both vehicular and stationary segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

