Rajeev Khandelwal Joins Exide Industries as Senior President

Exide Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President and Head of Trade Business. In this pivotal role, Khandelwal will steer the company's B2C businesses, adding to the executive leadership team's strategic direction.

Khandelwal, a proficient leader with over three decades in brand growth and business development, most recently served as President - Strategy and Business Expansion at RPSG Group. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in shaping FMCG strategies across multiple companies, including P&G, Gillette, and Reckitt, operating in diverse regions such as India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide, expressed enthusiasm about Khandelwal's addition. Highlighting his vast experience in channel-led B2C markets, Roy stated that Khandelwal's expertise will be vital in advancing Exide's aftermarket business in both vehicular and stationary segments.

