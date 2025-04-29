Weather Woes Impact Castor Seed Production: A Grim Forecast for 2024-25

The production of castor seeds in India is set to witness a significant decline in the 2024-25 crop year, with estimates dropping by 21% to 15.6 lakh tonnes, according to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA). This reduction is attributed primarily to adverse weather conditions and reduced cultivation area.

The SEA's revised estimates, down from an earlier projection of 18.2 lakh tonnes, highlight the challenges facing the industry. Rising temperatures since February have particularly affected crop yields, especially those sown late or re-sown in key districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The association noted a 12% reduction in castor acreage, now at 8.68 lakh hectares compared to 9.88 lakh hectares in the previous year. Gujarat, the primary producing state, anticipates a production drop to 12.26 lakh tonnes, down from 15.74 lakh tonnes last year. Similar declines are expected in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with final figures to be updated after the May 2025 survey.

