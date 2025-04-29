Left Menu

Weather Woes Impact Castor Seed Production: A Grim Forecast for 2024-25

Castor seed production in India is projected to decline by 21% to 15.6 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year due to adverse weather conditions. The Solvent Extractors Association of India cites reduced acreage and lower yields as contributing factors, with significant declines noted in major producing states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:06 IST
Weather Woes Impact Castor Seed Production: A Grim Forecast for 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The production of castor seeds in India is set to witness a significant decline in the 2024-25 crop year, with estimates dropping by 21% to 15.6 lakh tonnes, according to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA). This reduction is attributed primarily to adverse weather conditions and reduced cultivation area.

The SEA's revised estimates, down from an earlier projection of 18.2 lakh tonnes, highlight the challenges facing the industry. Rising temperatures since February have particularly affected crop yields, especially those sown late or re-sown in key districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The association noted a 12% reduction in castor acreage, now at 8.68 lakh hectares compared to 9.88 lakh hectares in the previous year. Gujarat, the primary producing state, anticipates a production drop to 12.26 lakh tonnes, down from 15.74 lakh tonnes last year. Similar declines are expected in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with final figures to be updated after the May 2025 survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025