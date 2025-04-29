Left Menu

Premier League Expands Global Reach with New Mumbai Office

The English Premier League has strengthened its presence in India by opening a new office in Mumbai. This move is part of its ongoing effort to connect with one of its most enthusiastic fan bases and supports its grassroots and elite initiatives, including collaborations with the Indian Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:07 IST
Premier League Expands Global Reach with New Mumbai Office
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to deepen its connection with one of football's most passionate fan bases, the English Premier League has announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai. This expansion highlights two decades of engagement in India, including grassroots programs that have trained coaches and inspired young athletes across 18 states since 2007.

At the elite level, the Premier League's collaboration with the Indian Super League has been pivotal since 2014, focusing on sharing expertise in governance and football development. Next year, Mumbai will host the sixth edition of the Next Gen Cup, a tournament where ISL's youth teams will square off against Premier League Under-19 sides, further cementing this partnership.

This Mumbai establishment marks a significant milestone in the League's broader strategy to fortify local partnerships and enhance its relationship with fans worldwide. The move follows the establishment of similar offices in Singapore, New York, and Beijing, aligning with efforts to expand its global footprint and combat content piracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025