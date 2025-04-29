Premier League Expands Global Reach with New Mumbai Office

In a strategic move to deepen its connection with one of football's most passionate fan bases, the English Premier League has announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai. This expansion highlights two decades of engagement in India, including grassroots programs that have trained coaches and inspired young athletes across 18 states since 2007.

At the elite level, the Premier League's collaboration with the Indian Super League has been pivotal since 2014, focusing on sharing expertise in governance and football development. Next year, Mumbai will host the sixth edition of the Next Gen Cup, a tournament where ISL's youth teams will square off against Premier League Under-19 sides, further cementing this partnership.

This Mumbai establishment marks a significant milestone in the League's broader strategy to fortify local partnerships and enhance its relationship with fans worldwide. The move follows the establishment of similar offices in Singapore, New York, and Beijing, aligning with efforts to expand its global footprint and combat content piracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)