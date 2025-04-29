Emerging Markets Surge Amid Auto Tariff Easing

Emerging market stocks and currencies climbed on Tuesday, driven by the United States' decision to soften auto tariffs, providing a boost despite lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index saw a 0.4% increase, while the currencies index rose by 0.3%. U.S. plans to minimize the impact of tariffs on foreign parts in domestic cars and adjust duties on imported vehicles buoyed confidence.

Despite mixed messages, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted ongoing government communication with China, while China's foreign ministry contradicted U.S. claims of discussions. Although markets recovered losses, analysts suggest a complete de-escalation in the trade conflict is not imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)