Bihar CM Drives Rural Connectivity with Inauguration of Infrastructure Projects
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 6,199 road and bridge projects worth over Rs 8,837 crore to boost rural connectivity. Emphasizing maintenance and quality, Kumar directed officials to complete projects on time. The projects include roads and bridges under various state schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance rural connectivity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road and bridge initiatives on Friday.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining quality and ensuring timely completion of 6,199 projects valued at Rs 8,837 crore.
These infrastructure efforts encompass thousands of kilometers of roads and several bridges under state programs, reflecting a robust push towards improving rural transport links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement