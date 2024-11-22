Bihar CM Drives Rural Connectivity with Inauguration of Infrastructure Projects

In a significant move to enhance rural connectivity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road and bridge initiatives on Friday.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining quality and ensuring timely completion of 6,199 projects valued at Rs 8,837 crore.

These infrastructure efforts encompass thousands of kilometers of roads and several bridges under state programs, reflecting a robust push towards improving rural transport links.

(With inputs from agencies.)