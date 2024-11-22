Left Menu

DIVIANA Unveils India's First Luxury Furniture Showroom in Milan

Indian luxury furniture brand DIVIANA has launched its flagship showroom in Milan's Montenapoleone Fashion District. This marks a milestone in DIVIANA's EUR50 Million European expansion, enhancing India's leadership in global luxury design. The launch was attended by notable personalities, highlighting the brand's craftsmanship and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:47 IST
DIVIANA Unveils India's First Luxury Furniture Showroom in Milan
Major Foray by Indian Luxury Furniture brand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal advancement for Indian craftsmanship and luxury design, New Delhi-based DIVIANA has inaugurated the first Indian luxury furniture showroom in Milan, Italy. The showroom is strategically located in the illustrious Montenapoleone Fashion District on Via Monte di Pieta, spanning 3200 square feet. This groundbreaking venture underscores India's expanding influence in global design, elevating the brand's representation in the international luxury sector.

Initiating a bold EUR50 Million European expansion plan, DIVIANA's latest venture is a strategic move to assert its dominance in the contemporary luxury interiors market over the next two years. Established in 2004 by visionary entrepreneur Kapil Chopra, DIVIANA has evolved from a modest operation in Gurgaon to a player of global renown. With a workforce of over 900 skilled artisans and advanced manufacturing facilities in India, the brand delivers high-end furniture to a discerning global clientele. The showroom's grand opening boasted attendance from international design leaders and Indian celebrities, including acclaimed actor Sonakshi Sinha, actor Zaheer Iqbal, and respected former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Acclaimed Italian designers such as Paola Navone and Piero Castiglioni also graced the occasion, further enhancing the event's prestige.

Expressing his global vision for DIVIANA, Kapil Chopra said, "The Milan showroom represents India's cultural and creative ascendancy in the luxury market. Through DIVIANA, we harmonize age-old artisanal techniques with modern design innovation, crafting pieces that resonate globally." The Milan venue showcases the brand's distinctive Sublime and O collections, curated by Art Director Marco Corti, featuring over 250 bespoke designs that merge tradition with modernity.

Looking ahead, DIVIANA plans to expand further into Europe with flagship stores in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The brand is also exploring collaborations with Italian artisans, aiming to integrate European craftsmanship into its offerings. As the first Indian luxury furniture brand in Milan, DIVIANA's milestone heralds an evolution in India's global luxury market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024