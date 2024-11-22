DIVIANA Unveils India's First Luxury Furniture Showroom in Milan

In a pivotal advancement for Indian craftsmanship and luxury design, New Delhi-based DIVIANA has inaugurated the first Indian luxury furniture showroom in Milan, Italy. The showroom is strategically located in the illustrious Montenapoleone Fashion District on Via Monte di Pieta, spanning 3200 square feet. This groundbreaking venture underscores India's expanding influence in global design, elevating the brand's representation in the international luxury sector.

Initiating a bold EUR50 Million European expansion plan, DIVIANA's latest venture is a strategic move to assert its dominance in the contemporary luxury interiors market over the next two years. Established in 2004 by visionary entrepreneur Kapil Chopra, DIVIANA has evolved from a modest operation in Gurgaon to a player of global renown. With a workforce of over 900 skilled artisans and advanced manufacturing facilities in India, the brand delivers high-end furniture to a discerning global clientele. The showroom's grand opening boasted attendance from international design leaders and Indian celebrities, including acclaimed actor Sonakshi Sinha, actor Zaheer Iqbal, and respected former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Acclaimed Italian designers such as Paola Navone and Piero Castiglioni also graced the occasion, further enhancing the event's prestige.

Expressing his global vision for DIVIANA, Kapil Chopra said, "The Milan showroom represents India's cultural and creative ascendancy in the luxury market. Through DIVIANA, we harmonize age-old artisanal techniques with modern design innovation, crafting pieces that resonate globally." The Milan venue showcases the brand's distinctive Sublime and O collections, curated by Art Director Marco Corti, featuring over 250 bespoke designs that merge tradition with modernity.

Looking ahead, DIVIANA plans to expand further into Europe with flagship stores in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The brand is also exploring collaborations with Italian artisans, aiming to integrate European craftsmanship into its offerings. As the first Indian luxury furniture brand in Milan, DIVIANA's milestone heralds an evolution in India's global luxury market presence.

